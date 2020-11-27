Mailing holiday gifts? Here’s when USPS says you should ship them

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

The Postal Service is recommending you mail your holiday gifts early this year.

The week of December 14-21 is expected to be the busiest time for mailing, shipping and delivery.

With more online shopping expected than ever before, USPS is expanding Sunday deliveries in high-package volume locations.

Mail carriers will also be delivering priority mail express packages on Christmas Day for an additional fee.

If you are sending first class mail, the recommended deadline is to ship by December 18.

Starting December 19, it is recommended you use priority mail to make sure your packages arrive before Christmas.

