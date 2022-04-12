Mail tax scam circulating in Nez Perce County

by Will Wixey

LEWISTON, Idaho — A new tax scam has been circulating in the Nez Perce County area.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office shared clips from mailings that appear to have come from Nez Perce County. The letter is labeled as being from the “Tax Resolution Unit” with a number attached.

The NPCSO says the county does not send out mail notifications in this manner and asks those who received the mail to not reply or contact the 1-800 number provided.

Those with questions concerning the validity of the mailing can contact Nez Perce County local offices.

