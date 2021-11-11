Made in the Northwest: Spiceology

by Derek Deis

Spokane's Spiceology is currently the fastest growing spice company in the United States.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spiceology has been on a meteoric rise since its founding in 2013. The aim of the chef owned and operated company is to tantalize your taste buds with innovative, high quality spice blends.

“We kind of live by the experiment with flavor motto,” explained Tony Reed, Spiceology’s Director of Innovation. “So we’re just a company here to make flavor easier for folks at home and for chefs in the kitchen.”

Spiceology belives there are two main reasons for its success. First, it’s the quality of the product.

“When they try our product, their eyes pop,” said CEO Chip Overstreet. “And so, if you can, our mantra around here is to get product in their mouths. If we can get them to try the product, they’re going to fall in love.”

Second, it’s the branding, which includes its Periodic Table of Flavor that Reed said chefs absolutely love.

“It’s an organizational chart built right into our label so you can keep things organized by chilis are red, salts are blue, herbs are green and so on. And so, it’s just an easy way to simply identify products when you’re on the fly in the kitchen.”

Spiceology also has a “grind fresh, ship fresh” policy, so you know your spices are at peak quality when you buy them.

The Spokane company has grown 60% this year. But after moving into its 70,000 sq. ft. facility in the Playfair Commerce Park in April, it’s primed to grow even more.

Spiceology’s employees used to have to fill all of its jars by hand. But with this new high speed production line, it can fill up to 90 bottles per minute. It also has four smaller automated lines that are now in use as well.

“We can pretty much triple the capacity that we had last year with fewer people. It’s great,” said Overstreet.

That increased capacity is especially handy right now as we head into the holiday season, its busiest time of the year.

“People love to gift our products,” said Overstreet. “We’ve got great gift sets, sample packs of six or 12 of our original blends.”

And because it’s chef owned and operated, Spiceology’s marketing often involves collaborations with chefs, like barbeque blends from Spokane’s own Chad White and beer infused rubs, in actual beer cans, from Derek Wolf.

“So we get to work hand in hand with all of them and bring their stories to life through flavor in the bottle,” said Reed.

And soon, you’ll see spices from Jet Tila from the Food Network.

“The product is coming off the line for the first time right now,” said Overstreet. “And we’re launching that in about a week.”

That means Spiceology’s growth isn’t slowing down anytime soon. And Reed said the company is proud of bringing innovative flavors to the forefront.

“It’s a special feeling to be able to take something out of Spokane and get it to chefs and foodies all across the country.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.