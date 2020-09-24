Made in the Northwest: Rolled Steel Products

Derek Deis by Derek Deis

Rolled Steel Products has been in business in Spokane since 1992.

“We manufacture metal roofing, siding and accessories for agricultural, residential and commercial buildings,” explained RSP President Jeff Van Leuven.

In fact, you’ve probably seen the company’s work on buildings around the Inland Northwest without knowing where it came from, but Van Leuven says the visibility of those buildings a source of pride for RSP’s roughly three dozen employees.

“It’s great to see our products in buildings in the community, no doubt about that.”

With improvements in the paint and the variety in styles, Van Leuven says metal roofing and siding is growing more and more popular all the time.

“You’re seeing it a lot more in commercial buildings and you’re seeing a lot more metal being used in residential.”

The residential side of the business is really strong right now with the boom in construction across the Inland Northwest and the demand for residential outbuildings.

“People want to build a shop to go with their acreage,” said Van Leuven.

But he also says Rolled Steel Products has created a niche in the industry with its high level of support and the high quality of its products.

“Our customers have come to know Rolled Steel Products as a company that can perform. We promise a high level of performance and we deliver.”

That performance starts with giant rolls of steel.

“The bulk of our material comes from Kalama, Washington,” sand Van Leuven. “And most of it’s processed here in the United States.”

The steel is then loaded onto a rollforming machine, which uses a series of tooling to turn that steel panel into a finished piece of roofing or siding.

“It’s computer controlled and cut to lengths specific to the customer’s needs.”

On the day 4 News Now visited, RSP was cutting 49 foot panels, but Van Leuven says the company can cut them even bigger than that.

“The longest material that we’ve rolled out of this facility is 64 feet.”

And when they’re done, RSP will load all of the product onto a truck and deliver it to the customer themselves.

After a big drop off early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Van Leuven says the company has rebounded well and has even hired six new employees.

“We’re extremely fortunate that it hasn’t affected our industry like some of the industries out there.”

And RSP hopes to continue growing amid the current the boom in construction and stick around for another 30 years or more.

