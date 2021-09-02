Made in the Northwest: Now and Forever Woodworking

by Derek Deis

Now and Forwever Woodworking was founded in 2017 by Brian and Katelyn Shearer.

MILLWOOD, Wash. – Brian Shearer’s love of woodworking started in wood shop class at Mt. Spokane High School.

“Doing that really, really cemented my idea of wanting to have my own woodworking business,” said Shearer, who owns Now and Forever Woodworking with his wife, Katelyn.

So after spending time in the Army National Guard, the Shearers dreamed up a business plan over dinner one night in 2017.

“Let’s open a business. Let’s just do it. And (we) jumped for it,” recalled Brian. “We knew absolutely nothing about business.”

“The next following business day, which would have been a Monday, we were applying for a business license and took off,” added Katelyn.

And from the beginning, it’s been very much a family affair in the Shearer’s shop.

“The girls love being out here. They love working with dad,” explained Katelyn. “They like seeing that they can use the tools too.”

The Shearers put a lot of thought into what their company’s name conveys.

“We wanted heirloom pieces of furniture that fit a need right now, but last forever. That can be handed to your children and grandchildren. And that there’s memories attached to those pieces,” said Brian.

Now and Forever’s first products were wooden journals, photo albums and memory books. Katelyn gives them each a personal touch with wood burning.

“Being able to put somebody’s name or their birth date or a sentimental quote for a family for a photo album really just brings that much more life to the wood,” said Katelyn.

These days, they make things like beds, entertainment stands with cabinets, reception desks for businesses and even retro style record stands. But Brian says his favorite things to make are dining room tables.

“That’s where the whole family congregates. It’s where life happens in the center of the home, whether it’s eating or doing homework or game night.”

Each piece starts with a rough sketch of what the customer wants. That sketch then gets transferred onto the computer before work begins in the shop. And Brian says he’ll only work on one project at a time.

“That way, when I give it to them, 100% of my time was into that project. It wasn’t split somewhere else.”

And as Now and Forever grows, Brian says he’d love to start a different kind of wood shop.

“I want to have that ability to be able to teach the younger generations to work with their hands, to create things, that it is possible.”

And perhaps even start a non-profit to make furniture for families in need.

“Something that will allow the families to come together and have the cohesion that every family needs,” said Brian.

And that’s what Now and Forever is all about. Giving something now that will last forever.

