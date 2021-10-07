Made in the Northwest: Northwest Cedarworks

by Derek Deis

Northwest Cedarworks specializes in Adirondack furniture using Alaskan Yellow Cedar.

SPOKANE, Wash. – In the shop outside his South Hill home, Craig Summers started Northwest Cedarworks in 2016. But his son and company co-owner, Jordan Summers, says dear old dad has been into woodworking for a long, long time.

“He’s been doing it since I was really little,” Jordan recalled about his dad. “So it’s been, I’ve seen it since I was growing up and I’ve been around it my whole life, so it’s something I love to do.”

That love of woodworking is what makes this father, son and stepmom trio work.

“Two people doing woodworking. Leslie’s doing the signs and marketing,” said Jordan. So it was nice for them for me to join them and just help the business grow a little faster.”

“We primarily do chairs. Adirondack chairs, outdoor furniture, tables.”

Right now, Northwest Cedarworks’ rockers and gliders are its most popular products. And they’re even chiropractor approved.

“People just love the gliders, love the rockers,” said Jordan. “And I guess they’re hard to find at other places, so that’s good for us.”

Northwest Cedarworks aims to make every chair as comfortable as possible.

“From what we’ve heard from our customers, they’re very comfortable to sit in. We sand them all down from 150 to 180 grit, so they’re very soft.”

That sanding process is one of the many quality checks they perform on each piece of furniture. Jordan says each Adirondack chair takes about 4-6 hours to make.

“It’s really just making sure it’s quality. And we’re not trying to just bust out 100 chairs a day. It’s 1-2 chairs and make sure they’re quality.”

Northwest Cedarworks also makes wooden signs, including some aimed at pet lovers, like dog leash holders.

“We have a wide variety of family signs and directional signs. So you can use them in your house, lake cabins,” said Jordan.

All of its products are made with your family in mind by a family business that’s already looking ahead.

“I’m hoping in the future that I can have this business for my kids as well. And just keep it in the family.”

And pass on the love of woodworking that his dad passed on to him.

