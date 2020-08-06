Made in the Northwest: Lite-Check

Derek Deis by Derek Deis

Lite-Check's Inspector 925 is one of its most popular testers.

SPOKANE, Wash – Bob Blair has been making products that test and diagnose the braking and lighting systems of trucks and trailers since the mid 1980s.

“Essentially, we started out checking lights on vehicles and it’s expanded as the industry has created the need,” said the Lite-Check CEO.

These days, Lite-Check’s products can test for just about anything, packing a lot of technology into each tester.

“We’re rapidly moving into a higher degree of electronics on the vehicles,” said Blair.

It’s why Lite-Check calls itself the future of fleet management. With a tester, a technician can activate, and get measurements from, any system he needs.

“So he can be underneath, actually release the brakes, apply the brakes, measure the brakes and make sure that it’s working properly,” explained Blair.

Lite-Check has over 4,000 customers and its testers are used on heavy duty trucks and trailers all across North America.

It made a product for the military in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but that’s not the only work it’s done for the government.

“This Certifier was developed originally for the Department of Energy,” said Blair. “And now, it’s evolved into the end of the line tester for new vehicles.”

The Inspector 925 is the evolution of its original tester. It tests lights, air, brakes, anti-lock braking systems and electrical. And it’s lights and sounds will let you know if there’s an issue. Blair says it’s popular because it’s so easy to use.

“The nomenclature and the style allows the technician to easily discover how to use it.”

Lite-Check’s latest and greatest product is its Verifier inspection software that pairs with its Verifier tester. With the use of an app, a customer can do predictive maintenance and reliably capture all the data needed for an annual Department of Transportation report in a short amount of time.

“The Verifier now has taken the massive step from a hand written, pencil driven, paper form to an automatic data collection that’s stored in the Cloud and retrievable.”

It’s all done by pressing a few buttons, which makes it a big time saver for technicians.

“And the management now has certain more data to work with,” added Blair.

Even with the Verifier, COVID-19 has slowed business at Lite-Check, making the future a little less certain.

“My crystal ball is really cloudy. The fact is it could be broken,” laughed Blair.

But he remains confident his company’s products are still the future of fleet management.

“I see the future as being really strong for us.”

