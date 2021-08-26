Made in the Northwest: Humble Abode Brewing

by Derek Deis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Matt Gilbreath and his wife, Courtney, opened Humble Abode Brewing at the corner of Pittsburg and Houston in 2018.

“We wanted to create a space where people felt like they were coming into someone’s house and hanging out with other people in a community,” said Gilbreath, Humble Abode’s owner and brewer.

That community includes a growing mug club with about 100 members whose mugs are made by a local potter and whose support has helped make Humble Abode what it is today.

“It’s a great thing,” said Gilbreath. “It’s those people that are, they mean a lot to me.”

But despite being a beer connoisseur, Gilbreath admits his first batch of beer back in 2018 was a “complete, complete mess.” But he ended up making 54 batches that year and kept improving with each one.

“So I was all in. I was sold. I mean, it was great. And I just kept pushing myself, like how can this be better?”

Humble Abode makes a number of experimental type beers, but perhaps its most popular beer is its Peanut Butter Porter.

“I try to always have that on tap,” said Gilbreath.

It makes a number of different IPAs and has recently gotten into lagers as well.

“I said, ‘I’ll never do a lager.’ They’re like, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘It takes too long, you know what I mean?’ But eventually, we made lagers. So we do it all.”

Humble Abode also loves to collaborate with local breweries. This Multiplayer IPA was made with Hidden Mother Brewery. And Gilbreath sees other breweries as possible collaborators, not as competitors.

“People who go to breweries, they bounce around. We want to make sure, you know, people come here, have a couple beers, they’re like, ‘Where do I go next?'”

The COVID-19 shutdown forced Humble Abode to start canning its beer to stay afloat. But Gilbreath says it turned out to be a great move.

“Our to go sales right now are really good. So it caught on. It’s like if you don’t have cans, they’re like, ‘You don’t have cans?'”

Earlier this week, the brewery celebrated its third anniversary – a milestone that wasn’t lost on its owner.

“I reflect on these types of occasions frequently when I’m driving home. Just like, are you kidding me? We just make beer and people show up and it’s great!”

Humble Abode will make close to 500 barrels of beer this year and it’s in the process of adding more cold storage to its building. But Gilbreath wants it to remain relatively small.

“Our big thing is we want to kind of grow into the demand. We don’t want to grow too fast.”

Because a humble abode should always feel like home.

