Made in the Northwest: Booey’s Gourmet

Booey's Gourmet sauces and rubs can be found in select restaurants and stores in the Inland Northwest.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Casey Booey, who’s better known as Pappa Booey, tried hot wings for the first time in the late 1980s.

Soon after, he thought to himself, ‘”You know, I should try to make this.”

So he did. Booey began experimenting with spices and testing his pepper sauce with friends and family.

“And it got to the point over about three years, people said, ‘Don’t change it.’ So that’s kind of how it started,” recalled Booey.

The name Pappa Booey actually came from a friend of his son.

“He always called me Pappa Booey. And then other people started calling me that, so we just accepted it.”

What started with just pepper sauce grew into SmokeHouse BBQ, Sweet Jamaican Jerk and Sweet Chili Lime Cilantro sauces as well.

“They’ve all been created as more of a finishing sauce, as opposed to something you pour over and cook with,” explained Booey.

And all of Pappa Booey’s recipes were designed to create the perfect, mouth watering balance between heat and flavor.

“We’ve really focused on the flavors and keeping the heat down, so that it doesn’t interfere with all the prep time that you’ve taken as a cook to enjoy your meal.”

Booey’s Gourmet now sells a BBQ rub as well.

“One of the features about it is it’s coffee based,” said Booey. “And i use Roast House Coffee over off of North Foothills.”

We first learned about Pappa Booey’s at The Yard Bruncheon in Kendall Yards. Booey says it’s one of the many local restaurants you can find it in.

“Wandering Table, Gilded Unicorn, Republic Kitchen and Taphouse in Post Falls, Bark a Rescue Pub, Remedy up on the South Hill.”

You can also find it in stores like the Kitchen Engine, My Fresh Basket, select Yoke’s grocery stores and others. It’s even on Amazon.com.

Pappa Booey’s main job is as a tech director for the Spokane Arena, but he’d love to have sauces become his 9:00 to 5:00.

“The comfort spot would be enough volume that I could comfortably make a living off of it.”

His main goal is become known as Spokane’s pepper sauce.

“I want people locally to say, ‘Oh, you’ve got to try this guy’s sauce.’ And then, I want them to like it so much that when they leave and and they go home to Ohio or wherever, they say, ‘I was at this restaurant and I tried this sauce and I had to go buy a bottle. You’ve got to taste this.'”

And Booey appreciates all the support he’s received from his hometown.

“I hope I make them proud.”

