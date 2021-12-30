Made in the Northwest: Anvil Coffee

by Derek Deis

Anvil Coffee was founded in Spokane in 2000.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Mark Camp has been immersed in the coffee industry for decades. He started Anvil Coffee in 2000.

“(I) decided that I needed, the next step was to learn how to roast coffee,” said Camp.

His goal is to craft the perfect cup and become the best wholesale roaster he can be.

“And (roasting) changes constantly from crop to crop, from season to season. It’s pretty involved,” he explained.

Camp and his partners – his wife, Traci, and Darby and Jovanka McKee, bought the historic Washington Cracker Building in 2013 as a way for their wine business, Overbluff Cellars, to expand.

“Decided to look for a bigger space and found this,” explained Camp. “And kind of, it was pretty fortuitous.”

Now, Anvil occupies the space on the other end of the building’s main floor from Overbluff and gives off the same historic feel.

“Try to make the bar similar to the aura at the winery and match the doors and the roughness. A lot of stuff like that,” said Camp.

Anvil Coffee sources its coffee beans through importers in Seattle and San Francisco and has a direct source in Guatemala.

“A family here that lives in Spokane, they have relatives and family that grow in Guatemala. So that’s pretty cool.”

Guatemala is one of Anvil’s most popular blends, along with others like its not so subtly named Super Fantastic.

Anvil also gives you the opportunity to come in, or go on its website, and build your own blend.

“You can pick like 20% Guatemala, 20% Ethiopia and have it roasted how you want it and I’ll ship it to you. It’s seamless.”

And despite launching its website weeks before the pandemic, Camp said Anvil has received orders from all over.

“I’ve shipped coffee to pretty much every state in the country. And I never had any idea that that was going to happen. And it’s been fantastic.”

Anvil Coffee is served locally in places like Atticus Coffee, Rocket Market and a number of local restaurants. Camp has collaborated with a couple of local breweries and is open to other collaborations as well.

“If it’s a coffee shop, that’s my goal is to support them,” he said. “If it’s a barbeque sauce with my coffee in it, I want to have that be the best that thing it can be.”

Camp hopes to re-open Anvil’s coffee shop early in 2022 and continue to grow the business in the industry that’s consumed him for his entire adult life.

“I didn’t think I’d be doing it this long, but I love it. I love doing it.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.