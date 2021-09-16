Made in the Northwest: American Metal Fabrication and Welding

by Derek Deis

American Metal Fabrication and Welding opened in Spokane Valley in January 2021.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Inside its shop in Spokane Valley, American Metal Fabrication and Welding can do just about anything you want with metal.

“You name it. If you can dream it, we can probably build it,” stated president Aaron Meldrum. “And if we can’t, we know people to work with to help us do it for you.”

American Metal Fabrication and Welding is a partnership between Meldrum and longtime friend Brandon Blasberg, who owns American CNC Fabricating next door, which we featured on Made in the Northwest in 2017.

“Just a perfect opportunity for us to collaborate together,” said Meldrum. “Get going on more of a metal fabrication side.”

To get going, Meldrum said AMFW immediately invested in new equipment, like its plasma cutter.

“The CNC plasma cutter would give us capabilities of cutting up to a three quarter inch thick plate steel.”

They also bought a saber saw to process large steel pieces and picked up a Scotchman ironworker as well.

“That really will expand our capabilities as far as processing material in a quicker fashion. Shearing, punching holes, stuff like that,” said Meldrum.

And as the name suggests, it’s also a full weld shop.

“MIG, TIG welding. Mild steel, stainless steel, aluminum. We also have oxyacetylene, so if we have to do some plate burning, we can do that as well,” explained Meldrum.

Right now, a lot of the work at AMFW is in decorative metal signs. They even made a sign for our radio co-workers at Rock 94 1/2.

Meldrum would like to do more work in outdoor living spaces, like with the outdoor metal fire pit topper that he’s sent to landscape companies.

“They’ve actually seem very interested,” said Meldrum. “They just need the customer that wants that metal look in their outdoor landscape.”

AMFW has also done some work on vehicles. Meldrum says he’s even made this keg rack for a brewery and various other projects.

“Jack of all trades right now.”

The growing amount of projects has Meldrum confident in the future, saying he thinks AMFW will soon need a bigger facility and more toys, too.

“We’ll probably be looking at eventually getting a laser, laser cutting machine, so we can do all that.”

Expanding its capabilities and expanding its volume of work with metal.

