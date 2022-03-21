Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne and WILLOW to play Spokane Arena
SPOKANE, Wash. – Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his international “Mainstream Sellout Tour” to the Spokane Arena.
He will be joined by special guests Avril Lavigne and WILLOW at the Spokane show on July 25.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Click here to learn more.
