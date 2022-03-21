Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne and WILLOW to play Spokane Arena

by Erin Robinson

Ethan Miller // Getty Images “My Ex’s Best Friend,” the guitar-heavy song pairing Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear, appears on the rapper’s fifth studio album, “Tickets to My Downfall.” Released in 2020, the album didn’t arrive without some criticism, as many music critics felt MGK had strayed away from his hip-hop origins in favor of a pop-punk style. Even so, the LP debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, garnering MGK his first chart-topping project.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his international “Mainstream Sellout Tour” to the Spokane Arena.

He will be joined by special guests Avril Lavigne and WILLOW at the Spokane show on July 25.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Click here to learn more.

