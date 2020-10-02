MAC opening new fall exhibitions starting this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash — It’s out with the Pompeii exhibit and in with a new group of exhibits that will open starting this weekend.

4 News Now visited the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture as it was preparing ‘Pop Power: From Warhol to Koons’, which is a collection of prints provided by the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation.

Schnitzer is based in Portland and owns the country’s largest private print collection.

He’s loaned the works of 60’s pop artists like Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein as well as modern-day neo-pop artists like Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst and Takashi Murakami.

Executive Director of the MAC, Wes Jessup, says this is the first time Spokane will be hosting the work of internationally famous artists.

‘Pop Power’ is one of three exhibits opening the first weekend in October.

Also opening — Music Finds A Way: The Spokane Symphony.

This exhibit celebrates the symphony in its 75th year and portrays the history and contributions its made to Spokane’s culture.

‘Bomber Boys: Portraits from the Front’ also opens this weekend.

It’s an historic collection of portraits and imagery depicting a bombing squad in world war ii who happen to be from western Washington.

These three exhibits will open to MAC members Saturday, Oct. 3 and open to the public on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Another World War II exhibit — American Inheritance: Unpacking World War II will open on October 10th.

All visitors are required to reserve a time in advance, wear masks and social distance inside the museum.

For more info on these exhibits and to reserve your visit, see the MAC website.

