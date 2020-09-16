On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Mabel Mae Gilcrist, loving wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 79.

Mabel was born February 24, 1941 in North Dakota to James and Mary (Laducer) Wallette. She moved to Spokane, WA in 1956. Shortly after she met the love of her life, Merl Gilcrist, and they were married on March 6, 1961.

They settled down in Mead, WA establishing a family consisting of a son, daughter, and a set of twins. Mabel was a hardworking, devoted mother, wife, and homemaker.

Mabel has been heavily involved with her family. She enjoyed frequenting the casino and bingo halls. On Saturday mornings she would often be found out and about “snooping” (yard saling and thrift store shopping). A Conway Twitty song or any classic country would get Mabel up on her feet, and bring a smile to her face.

Mabel was extremely loving, selfless, and witty. Her kind heart, listening ears, and positive feedback will be missed.

She is being welcomed with open arms by her husband Merl, parents James and Mary, brothers, sisters, extended family, and friends.

Mabel is survived by children Tracy (Kayce) Gilcrist, Dorraine (Jesus) Zuniga, Troy (Julia) Gilcrist, Rod (Theresa) Gilcrist, eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, many cousins, nephews, nieces, friends, and many more.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Peone Cemetery at 12:30 pm. The family will be providing a memory box for all that would like to contribute a memory, photo, memorabilia, etc. at the service. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.