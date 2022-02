Lynn Marie Walker

by Obituaries

Lynn Marie Walker (75) resident of Plummer and Chatcolet passed away at her home on February 4, 2022. She was born to Roland and Belle Walker on November 26, 1946 in Spokane, WA. Per her request, there will be no services.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.