Lunch al fresco? This is the week to do it! – Mark

Expect sunny and very mild conditions today with light winds. Have you fired up the BBQ grill lately?

The outdoors calls, not only today, but this evening as well. Maybe consider lunch or dinner al fresco?

Conditions will be mostly clear overnight. The almost full moon will be visible to most so get out and see it.

Thursday will be even nicer with sunny and warm conditions. Enjoy.

The weekend will be impacted by a quick cold front with showers and breezy for Saturday, drier and still cool Easter Sunday.

