Lunar New Year celebrations return to Spokane this Saturday

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Riverfront Park Pavilion is the place to be this weekend to ring in the Year of the Tiger.

Spokane hasn’t had an official Lunar New Year celebration in decades, but it’s coming back in a big way.

Vina Cathcart with Spokane United We Stand says it’s been a hard two years for the Asian community in Spokane.

With hate crimes against Asians happening all over the world and the pandemic putting a limit on large gatherings – she says it was hard to “get excited” about something and find joy in celebrating one of the biggest holidays of the year.

This Saturday’s event in Riverfront Park hopes to bring back that excitement. Everyone is invited to learn and get excited about Asian culture in the Inland Northwest.

Saturday’s Lunar New Year celebration kicks off at 1 p.m. There will be dozens of performers, vendors, artists, food trucks and plenty of giveaways.

The first 500 people there will get a swag bag filled with goodies, there’s a vaccination clinic on-site and a fireworks show at 7 p.m.

Be on the lookout for red envelopes for those giveaways. They could have spa packages, Chiefs tickets and maybe even gift cards to local restaurants and businesses.

But you’ll have to be here to get one and find out.

