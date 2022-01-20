Lunar New Year celebrations return to Spokane after 89 years

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time since 1933, Spokane will celebrate the Lunar New Year.

On Feb. 5, Riverfront Park will host Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander cultural organizations, artists, food trucks, and live cultural performances. All this and a sparkling firework show will ring in the Year of the Tiger.

“We are excited to bring a unifying celebration that not only celebrates the Lunar New Year but also provides the greater community an opportunity to share in an essential part of Asian culture and heritage,” said Vina Cathcart, the event committee chair.

There will be giveaways for free carousel rides, Spokane Chiefs Tickets and gift cards to local restaurants and businesses.

The event will also co-host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic throughout the celebration for anyone choosing to get their first, second, or booster dose of the vaccine.

The event is free for all ages. The first 500 attendees will receive a swag bag filled with goodies for the New Year!

For more information about the event, visit www.SpokaneUnitedWeStand.org.

READ: North Idaho man uses leaf blower to break up ice

READ: Team Gleason and Comcast team up to make new TV remote for those with ALS

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.