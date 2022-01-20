Lunar New Year celebrations return to Spokane after 89 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time since 1933, Spokane will celebrate the Lunar New Year.
On Feb. 5, Riverfront Park will host Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander cultural organizations, artists, food trucks, and live cultural performances. All this and a sparkling firework show will ring in the Year of the Tiger.
“We are excited to bring a unifying celebration that not only celebrates the Lunar New Year but also provides the greater community an opportunity to share in an essential part of Asian culture and heritage,” said Vina Cathcart, the event committee chair.
The event is free for all ages. The first 500 attendees will receive a swag bag filled with goodies for the New Year!
For more information about the event, visit www.SpokaneUnitedWeStand.org.
READ: North Idaho man uses leaf blower to break up ice
READ: Team Gleason and Comcast team up to make new TV remote for those with ALS
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.