Luna brings back the outdoor igloo dining experience

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some restaurants are bringing back outdoor dining igloos that were first introduced this time last year during the pandemic.

One of those restaurants is Luna on the South Hill.

Let’s take a look at an appetizer, exclusively served in igloo dining! Beef carpaccio, pickled mushrooms, shaved radish, mustard seeds, Palouse greens, mushroom creme and brioche crustini @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/zN5gwa6QC8 — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) November 1, 2021

Then, it was to limit the spread of COVID, now it’s to keep guests cozy and offer a unique dining experience with an exclusive menu.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 4, the igloos open for reservations!

You can book an igloo to seat up to six people and the reservations are only for Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

For booking inquires, pricing and more information, see this page on Luna’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.