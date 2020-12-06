Lumberbeard Brewing holding winter market every Sunday through April

SPOKANE, Wash. — Get some goodies (and some brews) at the Lumberbeard Brewing winter market, which runs every Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

Made With Love Bakery shared that they will be there to sell their baked goods, along with other vendors.

The market is every other Sunday through April 25, and brings together local businesses for a few hours to showcase their products. There is a similar market held at Riverfront Park every Wednesday, 3-7 p.m., through January 27.

