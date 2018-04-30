Luke Falk Drafted in 6th Round by Titans

Jack Ferris by Jack Ferris

DALLAS, Texas – Washington State quarterback Luke Falk was selected in the sixth round as the No. 199 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft Saturday.

Falk becomes the 11 th Cougar quarterback selected in the NFL Draft and the first since Alex Brink went in the seventh round to the Houston Texans in the 2008 NFL Draft and the highest Cougar quarterback taken since Ryan Leaf went second overall to the San Diego Chargers in 1998. Falk is the first Cougar selected by the Titans since defensive lineman Rien Long was taken in the fourth round of the 2003 draft.

This past season, Falk led the Pac-12 Conference with 30 touchdown passes and was No. 12 in the country with 3,593 passing yards and led the Cougars to a 9-4 record in 2017. Falk won the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s top former walk-on, also earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors twice in 2016 and led WSU to notable wins over USC, Oregon and Stanford.

Falk, a redshirt-senior from Logan, Utah, set Pac-12 and WSU career records for passing yards (14,486), passing touchdowns (119), total offense (14,086), plays (2,306), completions (1,404), attempts (2,055) and 300-yard games (30). He also set the WSU record for wins by a quarterback with 27 and was a three-time All-Pac-12 Conference selection, earning first team accolades as a sophomore and second team as junior. Falk was also a three-time Pac-12 All-Academic selection.

