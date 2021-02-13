Loyal customers share excitement over return of indoor dining

Emily Blume by Emily Blume

OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash. — With the Spokane region now moving into Phase 2, you’re about to have a lot more options when it comes to dining out, indoors.

For restaurants, this will be a game-changer. Up until this point, restaurants have had to have a certain amount of “open airflow” to serve customers indoors.

Garages, windows and doors have been kept open, despite the cold weather. Going forward, that won’t be a concern anymore.

One local spot in Otis Orchards, The Otis Grill, is thrilled to welcome their customers back.

They’ve managed to maintain some momentum with to-go orders, but Jessica Hotchkiss, their General Manager, knows it’s not the same.

“I love to get to know my customers,” said Hotchkiss. “I know a lot of them by first name.”

Finally, things will be changing for her. She got to share the good news with many of their loyal customers this week.

“We have a lot of regulars and they were excited when I kept telling them through out the week that hey… Inslee’s letting us open back up. So hope to see you then,” said Hotchkiss.

One of those loyal followers, Claude Murray, has been picking up take out almost daily.

He said, “I’ve been missing their coffee. There’s a lot of places that have a really strong coffee. This one seems to hit a happy-medium and everything that my palate can take it.”

He’s been anticipating that cup of joe for quite a while and is also excited to spend time back inside their doors.

“It’s just the bit of being in the restaurant, being around other people, at a distance of course, but it’s nice to see the people in the restaurant,” said Murray.

There are still quite a few regulations in place, so it’s not going to be a free for all.

“So we still do the social distancing at the tables, we have masks, people have to wear masks from the door to the table, we sanitize everything, wash everything, we’re still doing all that,” said Hotchkiss.

Regardless, they’re grateful to open their doors once again.You’ll still be kept 6 feet or more from your neighbors but the one thing they don’t have to worry about going forward is that open air flow.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.