Low clouds & fog for Thursday, but there’s SNOW on the way! -Kris

It’s going to start looking a little more like Christmas around here, with snow on the way for Friday! Expect light accumulations in the 1 – 2″ range, but it will be enough to cause some problems for the Friday evening and morning commutes. It will also be enough to jump start your holiday spirit. In the meantime, Thursday will be another gray day, especially in the morning. Expect low clouds and areas of freezing fog in the morning. We have the possibility of a few sunbreaks in the afternoon, but with a 3:58 p.m. sunset time, you won’t see much of the sun!

After Friday’s snow, we’ll get a break on Saturday with mostly cloudy conditions. An active weather pattern kicks in on Sunday and into next week. A series of weather systems will bring mountain snow, and a rain snow mix to the valleys almost every day through the forecast.