Low clouds and more fog Thursday – Mark
Happy Wednesday!
There are no big changes today temperature-wise.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Patchy fog continues
- Cloudy and cool today
- Rain and snow is on the way Sunday
- Possible snow next week
Our highs today are below average for Washington and mild for Idaho.
We have a cool start with some patchy fog today and the potential of fog through Saturday morning.
Mid 30s will stick around all week with overnight lows getting colder around 20 degrees. Sunday night brings the possibility of rain and snow with snow showers into Monday.
