Low clouds and more fog Thursday

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Wednesday!

There are no big changes today temperature-wise.

Wed 12 Hour

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Patchy fog continues
  • Cloudy and cool today
  • Rain and snow is on the way Sunday
  • Possible snow next week

Wed Mid 4 Things

Our highs today are below average for Washington and mild for Idaho.

Wed Highs

We have a cool start with some patchy fog today and the potential of fog through Saturday morning.

Mid 30s will stick around all week with overnight lows getting colder around 20 degrees. Sunday night brings the possibility of rain and snow with snow showers into Monday.

Wed Planning 7 Day

 

