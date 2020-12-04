‘Love the way they play’: LeBron James gives shoutout to the Zags in tweet

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are getting quite the shoutout from basketball legend LeBron James.

James took to Twitter Thursday night to shoutout the undefeated team.

“They tough!!!” James tweeted. “Love the way they play.”

James went on to compliment the Zags on their “amazing pace” on makes and misses and ball movement.

The NBA player also gave a shoutout to Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, complimenting his coaching, and calling Few “the shiznit.”

They tough!!! Love the way they play. Amazing pace on makes or misses, ball movement, some dogs and guys that just know how to play the game! And of course they beyond well coached! He’s the truth!! The shiznit — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 4, 2020

The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Baylor Bears Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

