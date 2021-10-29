Louise Kay Carrillo

Louise Kay Carrillo (58) longtime resident of DeSmet, Idaho, passed away at Benewah Community Hospital on October 24, 2021. She was born to Joseph and Audrey (Matt) Denny on May 9, 1963, in Sun Valley, California. Louise grew up in Sun Valley and attended San Fernando High School. Following high school, Louise worked as a legal secretary. She married Carlos Carrillo in 1985, and the couple had 4 children. The family relocated to DeSmet to be closer to family and the Coeur d’ Alene Tribe. Louise held several jobs over the years. She worked as an Executive Assistant for Benewah Medical Center and held various positions at the Coeur d’ Alene Casino. She just retired in 2021. Louise loved her family, and they were everything to her. Her grandchildren had her wrapped around their fingers and she found joy in spoiling them and making sure they were always happy. She also enjoyed attending pow wows; in her earlier years she partook in fancy shawl dancing and served as a princess. She enjoyed taking road trips to visit family. When she felt adventurous, she enjoyed riding in her cousin Berta’s side by side and taking scenic photos from the mountains and hilltops. Louise is survived by her children Sarah and Tim Freeburg of Worley, ID, Loretta Carrillo and William McJoe of DeSmet, ID, Noah Carrillo of DeSmet, ID, and Carlos Carrillo, Jr. of DeSmet, ID; sisters Juanita LaChasse of Plummer, ID, Bernadette Hernandez of Fresno, CA, and Evelyn Drake of Plummer, ID; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings Michael Edmonds and Melody Denny. Mass of Catholic Burial will be on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 10:00 am at the Evangeline Abraham Longhouse in DeSmet, ID. Graveside services will follow at Sacred Heart Mission Cemetery in DeSmet.

