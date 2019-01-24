Louis A. Hatheway

Louis A. Hatheway passed away January 10, 2019 in Sun City, Arizona. He was born July 27, 1934 in Los Angeles, California to Simon W. Hatheway and Sarah G. Dickson Hatheway.

He was the son of immigrant parents. His father was from Canada and mother from Ireland.

He was military veteran and was drafted by the United States Army in 1957. At the end of his service he was honorably discharged.

On November 10, 1962, Louis married Lillian R. Daynard. At the date of his death they had been married over 56 years. From this union were born two daughters, Karin “K.D.” Hatheway-Dial and Patricia A. Hatheway Gilmore.

Louis was a union member of Operating Engineers Locals 12 and 370. During his life he worked as a heavy equipment operator and as a real estate broker owning his own real estate company, Trails End Real Estate, with his wife Lillian.

He had a love for history and politics, especially military history and always liked to read. In 1984, disgusted with the state of politics in Idaho and the nation, he ran for the Idaho Democratic nomination for US Senate. He did not win but it was an experience he would never forget.

He also had a great sense of humor and loved a good joke including the time he called a public radio show and told them his name was “Bill” and he didn’t like tofu. He had many other highlights in his life, but they are too numerous to list.

He loved his family and loved to share his knowledge with them Additionally, his pets were also very important to him. He had many favorite cats, most notably Tommy, Bootsie and Boy Scout.

Survivors include his wife Lillian R. Hatheway, daughters Karin D. Hatheway-Dial (Mike Dial), Patricia A. Hatheway Gilmore (Tim Gilmore) and grandson Nicholas Q. Gilmore.

Their will be a graveside service to celebrate Louis’ life on Thursday January 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Freeze Cemetery near Potlatch, Idaho.

