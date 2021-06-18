Lots of sunshine today, clouds and breezy Saturday – Mark

It’s going to be a beautiful Firday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Sunny and warmer today

80s on tap for the weekend

Some breezy conditions

HOT weather on the way next week

Today will be simply sunny and very warm, with temperatures creeping up into the high 80s.

We’re sitting well above average.

Tomorrow will be a bit cooler and cloudy with southwest winds.

High pressure keeps us sunny and warm with upper 80s. Saturday, we will see a slight cool down and clouds along with breezy conditions. We warm up into the 90s next week!