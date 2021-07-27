Lots of clouds moving through, but they’re not going to keep things cool this week. – Kris

You might not need your sunglasses tomorrow, but don’t let the clouds fool you: it’s still HOT. And it’s going to be getting a lot hotter. For Tuesday, expect high and mid-level clouds to create a milky white overcast. High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s. Do not expect any rain out of those clouds, however, an isolated sprinkle isn’t out of the question. Haze and smoke will continue to be an issue. Air quality could reach into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range on Tuesday.

A warming trend will continue through the workweek, with temperatures reaching 100° by Friday. Early forecasts hint at the possibility of some isolated showers or thunderstorms on Sunday. Temperatures might also cool back into the 90s, which is still well above average.