Lorraine May Rademacher

Lorraine May Rademacher died peacefully on November 17, 2020 in her place of residence, River Mountain Advanced Care in Newport, Wa. She was 93 years old.

Lorraine was born December 31, 1926 to Louis and Sophie Miller, in Stewart Minnesota.

She was one of five children. All are deceased, She was the last in her immediate family to die. Her siblings were, Raymond, Lloyd, Vernon and Eunice.

She is survived by extended family including her niece Jane Adams of California and her cousin LeAnna Southerland of Minnesota.

She married Alvin (Bud) W. Rademacher on Sept. 15, 1945. They were married 49 years before he died on December 16 1994.

Lorraine was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on April 18, 1998. She was a sweet and cherished member of the Newport congregation for 23 years. The Newport congregation was like family to her. She was loved and well cared for by the members of her congregation and she will be missed..

There was a virtual memorial for Lorraine on Saturday Nov. 28, 2020. At 2:PM. She was buried next to her husband at Seneacquoteen Cemetery in Priest River Idaho.

