Lorraine Julia Manthey

by Obituaries

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Lorraine Julia Manthey, 84, of Mullan, Idaho, passed away on December 22, 2021 with her husband by her side and her family with her in their hearts. Born in Ironwood, Michigan on May 18, 1937, she moved to Mullan in 1947 and graduated from Mullan High School in 1955 as Valedictorian. Lorraine was the first in her family to graduate from college, completing a business degree at Kinman Business University in Spokane.

Lorraine met her husband, Fred, through friends in Mullan and they married in 1962. Together they raised three spunky daughters, designed and built their home, and found their many friends working together to support their community with the Jaycees, Elks, Eagles, and Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Lorraine was honored for her dedication by the Idaho State Elks Association with the ‘Lady Elk of the Year’ Award.

She learned to drive at a young age, driving a tractor on her grandparent’s dairy farm in Saxon, Wisconsin, where she worked every summer for many years. Early in her career, she worked as a program manager at a local Ironwood radio station. As a successful small business owner, Lorraine managed the accounts, orders and annual sales events, as the company’s Vice President for over 20 years.

Lorraine enjoyed traveling with her family and she visited all 50 states. She loved taking cruises, seeing shows and playing slots in Las Vegas, visiting relatives in Finland (and speaking Finnish), and returning to Michigan for the annual summer Iron County Fair. Lorraine loved spending time with family, telling stories while enjoying a cup of coffee.

While well-known across the valley for her kind-hearted and easy-going nature, those who knew her best also remember her feisty spirit, mischievous laugh, deep love for her family, and competitive nature especially when cards were involved. Lorraine loved to dance, especially polkas and she would drop everything to watch the Zags play basketball.

Lorraine is survived by her husband of sixty years, Fred Manthey, and her three children, Susan Manthey, Lori Manthey-Waldo, and Julie Manthey; her sister Florence Peite; five grandchildren, Conor, Megan, Sydney, Alina, and Ryker; and five exchange students, Tiina and Maria from Finland, Elizabeth from Norway, Miyako from Japan, and Felix from Germany. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Bertha Koivisto.

You may make donations in Lorraine’s memory to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church (mullanelc.org). You may share your stories and memories of Lorraine, as well as messages of condolence to her family, by visiting www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11:00am at the Mullan Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with a reception at the Mullan Morning Club after the service. A viewing service will be held on Thursday, December 30th, at 11:00am at Shoshone Funeral Services in Kellogg.

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.