Lori Vallow deemed competent to stand trial

by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho mother accused of killing her two children has been deemed competent to stand trial.

Boise ABC affiliate KIVI reports District Judge Steven Boyce determined Vallow is “restored to competency and fit to proceed.” He ordered she be transferred from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to the custody of the Fremont County Sheriff.

In May 2021, Vallow was deemed unfit to stand trial following a psychological assessment. The court ruled at the time that she receive “restorative treatment.”

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell.

They face charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in the deaths of Vallow’s two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Lee.

Daybell also faces a murder charge in connection to the death of his late wife Tammy Daybell.

Vallow and Daybell are both set to go to trial in January of 2023.

