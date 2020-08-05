Lori Feagan leads close race for state rep. in fourth legislative district, followed by Bob McCaslin

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

The race for who will take Rep. Matt Shea’s seat in Washington’s fourth legislative district is heating up.

An initial count of results shows Lori Feagan taking the lead with 10,489 votes to Bob McCaslin’s 9,428.

Feagan is the sole Democrat running against three Republicans for the seat formerly held by Rep. Matt Shea. The November election will be a challenge for her, given the fact that 60 percent of the votes went toward the other three Republican candidates.

Shea, who has held the seat since 2008, did not file for re-election this year.

