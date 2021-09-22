Lord Stanley’s opens just in time for hockey fans in Spokane

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane hockey fans now have a spot downtown to watch the Chiefs and the Kraken play this season.

Lord Stanley’s opened early this month as Spokane’s premier hockey bar.

It’s located at the corner of Washington St. and Riverside Ave. and has been a hub for watching football, soccer and much more on 16 TV screens, including a large 165-inch projector screen.

Co-owner Eowen Rosentrater says the the hockey bar is a place not only to watch sports, but hear it on-screen as well.

There are also tons of game day dishes on the menu, such as Barbecue Poutine and Hummus Flatbread.

You can also drink mimosas, bloody mary’s and specialized drinks like The Zamboni and the Maple Leaf Mule.

Lord Stanley’s is also all about the hockey-theme — you’ll find encased jersey’s, a hockey foosball game and even the bar table is made of at least 880 hockey pucks!

The bar is open daily from 11am-midnight, sometimes later.

The Spokane Chiefs and Seattle Kraken have pre-season games at the Spokane Arena this week.

RELATED: New hockey bar ‘Lord Stanley’s’ set to open in downtown Spokane this summer

