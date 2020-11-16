Lookout Pass opens for early season

MULLAN, Idaho — Lookout Pass opened for the season on Saturday, making it the first ski resort in the northwest to open for the year.

The mountain will be open on a limited schedule until conditions improve. The team at Lookout warned of early season conditions with thin areas.

So far, Lookout has received 58 inches of snow at the base and 69 inches at the summit.

The resort has opened two chairs — the Peak 1 Quad and Success Triple — and will run them for the time being. Fourteen trails are open and five of them are groomed.

The lodge is open for food and drinks, bar service and bathrooms. The resort is asking skiers and snowboarders to use their cars as their lockers and put their boots and masks on there.

Lookout will be closed Tuesday through Thursday this week and will reopen on Friday through at least Sunday.

