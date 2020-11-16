Lookout Pass opens for early season

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MULLAN, Idaho — Lookout Pass opened for the season on Saturday, making it the first ski resort in the northwest to open for the year.

The mountain will be open on a limited schedule until conditions improve. The team at Lookout warned of early season conditions with thin areas.

So far, Lookout has received 58 inches of snow at the base and 69 inches at the summit.

The resort has opened two chairs — the Peak 1 Quad and Success Triple — and will run them for the time being. Fourteen trails are open and five of them are groomed.

The lodge is open for food and drinks, bar service and bathrooms. The resort is asking skiers and snowboarders to use their cars as their lockers and put their boots and masks on there.

Lookout will be closed Tuesday through Thursday this week and will reopen on Friday through at least Sunday.

MULLAN, Idaho (Nov. 14, 2020) — Idaho's oldest ski resort, Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area, turns 85 this winter. It opened Saturday, becoming the first ski area in Idaho and five of the six contiguous states to open for the season. It is one of only 11 U.S. ski resorts that have opened to date this winter and among 17 resorts currently operating in North America. Lookout Pass is just off I-90 on the Idaho-Montana border. (Photo by Matt Sawyer for Ski Lookout Pass) Credit: Ski Lookout

MULLAN, Idaho (Nov. 14, 2020) — Idaho's oldest ski resort, Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area, turns 85 this winter. It opened Saturday, becoming the first ski area in Idaho and five of the six contiguous states to open for the season. It is one of only 11 U.S. ski resorts that have opened to date this winter and among 17 resorts currently operating in North America. Lookout Pass is just off I-90 on the Idaho-Montana border. (Photo by Matt Sawyer for Ski Lookout Pass) Credit: Ski Lookout

MULLAN, Idaho (Nov. 14, 2020) — Idaho's oldest ski resort, Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area, turns 85 this winter. It opened Saturday, becoming the first ski area in Idaho and five of the six contiguous states to open for the season. It is one of only 11 U.S. ski resorts that have opened to date this winter and among 17 resorts currently operating in North America. Lookout Pass is just off I-90 on the Idaho-Montana border. (Photo by Matt Sawyer for Ski Lookout Pass) Credit: Ski Lookout

MULLAN, Idaho (Nov. 14, 2020) — Idaho's oldest ski resort, Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area, turns 85 this winter. It opened Saturday, becoming the first ski area in Idaho and five of the six contiguous states to open for the season. It is one of only 11 U.S. ski resorts that have opened to date this winter and among 17 resorts currently operating in North America. Lookout Pass is just off I-90 on the Idaho-Montana border. (Photo by Matt Sawyer for Ski Lookout Pass) Credit: Ski Lookout







RELATED: Gov. Little rolls Idaho back to Stage 2, activates the National Guard

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.