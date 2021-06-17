Looking to travel? Here’s how to plan your post-pandemic summer vacation

Esther Bower by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — More people are antsy to get out of the house as Washington nears its full re-opening on June 30. Summer trips are picking up faster than travel agencies expected, but planning has changed quite a bit since last year.

“Plan your trip in the opposite order than you normally would,” said Kelly Just, the Public Relations Manager for AAA Washington. “You book the flight around when you can get the car rental, because that is the number one thing.”

There’s a rental car shortage because many companies sold their fleets during the pandemic and haven’t been able to buy their supply back.

“We couldn’t get a rental car,” said Maryanne Gaddy, who’s planning to travel this summer. “There was literally one truck available in all of Anchorage, and it was $2,000.”

She ended up canceling her Alaska trip and is now planning to take a road trip to Oregon for a mountain bike vacation. Because of this, agents say you should switch up your planning order:

Find out if you can rent a car first

Find a hotel second

Look for a flight last

You should also take time off around the rental car availability. Kelly says thinking about all-inclusive destinations or walkable cities may also help when planning if you can’t find a car.

Trips are also picking up faster than expected. When Alaska announced they were having cruises again, AAA Washington saw a 1,600% increase in booked trips for cruises.

“In our bookings, it’s picking up steam, getting stronger and stronger,” she said.

Maryanne is still hopeful she can take an overseas trip but has already had to cancel her Paris vacation. Now, she’s waiting it out to see if she’ll be able to visit London. She’s encouraging other travelers to insure their trips while planning.

“Make sure it’s refundable because it’s so up in the air, and things change quite rapidly,” Maryanne said.

AAA also predicts gas prices will level out and possibly decrease around Father’s Day.

