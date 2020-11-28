Looking to spread holiday cheer? Salvation Army still searching for Adopt-A-Family sponsors

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking to make a difference this holiday season? The Salvation Army of Spokane is still searching for sponsors to help make this a memorable holiday for local families in need.

Each year, the Salvation Army hosts its Adopt-A-Family program. Community members are encouraged to sign up and help purchase gifts for one of the 100 families selected.

Each sponsor is given that family’s wish list to purchase gifts and a gift card for a Christmas Day meal.

If you don’t have the means to adopt a family this year, there are still plenty of other ways to help. You can purchase a gift through the Salvation Army’s Amazon Wish List, or donate to one of the organization’s Giving Tree spots, located at the JCPenney in the NorthTown or Spokane Valley malls. CLICK HERE to learn more about the Salvation Army.

