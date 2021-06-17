Looking to explore the great outdoors? You can camp for free at any state park on Juneteenth
SPOKANE, Wash — In honor of Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of slaves in the United States, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources will open all state parks and lands for free—no Discovery Pass needed.
This will be the first time Juneteenth will be celebrated as a federal holiday in the United States, as the Senate approved the bill to make it a federal holiday on Tuesday.
Washington State Parks and other lands in Washington being available to visitors with no Discovery Pass adds to the list of other activities people of Spokane can do to celebrate the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
From a live viewing of “The Black Panther” at Movie in the Park or the Juneteenth celebration and vaccination clinic at the MLK Family Outreach Center, there are many other things you can do to celebrate the holiday.
Visit HERE to find more activities to celebrate on June 19.
