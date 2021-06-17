Looking to explore the great outdoors? You can camp for free at any state park on Juneteenth

Vincent Saglimbeni by Vincent Saglimbeni

SPOKANE, Wash — In honor of Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of slaves in the United States, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources will open all state parks and lands for free—no Discovery Pass needed.

This will be the first time Juneteenth will be celebrated as a federal holiday in the United States, as the Senate approved the bill to make it a federal holiday on Tuesday.

Washington State Parks and other lands in Washington being available to visitors with no Discovery Pass adds to the list of other activities people of Spokane can do to celebrate the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

✨Juneteenth is now a Discover Pass free day on all state parks and lands✨ As we recognize one of the most important days in Black American history, we invite visitors to spend Saturday, June 19, at @WAStatePks, @WDFW and DNR lands without the need for a Discover Pass. pic.twitter.com/5BQcpW4lJE — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) June 17, 2021

From a live viewing of “The Black Panther” at Movie in the Park or the Juneteenth celebration and vaccination clinic at the MLK Family Outreach Center, there are many other things you can do to celebrate the holiday.

Visit HERE to find more activities to celebrate on June 19.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.