Looking for improvements to your neighborhood park? Parks & Rec wants your feedback

by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks & Rec is looking for public input on what you want city parks to look like in the next 10 years.

Feedback you give will help shape the department’s plans to improve parks, programming, and recreational offerings. This includes parks, playgrounds, splash pads and more.

A survey will also be sent through the mail to 4,000 randomly selected homeowners.

“Looking back, we invested in our aquatic centers in 2008, then Riverfront Park over the past few years; this master plan will tell us where to focus our energy and investment over the next 10 years,” said Parks & Rec director Garrett Jones. “This gives us an opportunity to hear from our community what they want next. How can your neighborhood park be improved, what are the gaps, what do you want to see more of? We want the public to drive this plan, and we’d love to hear from everyone.”

For more information and a link to the online survey, visit the City of Spokane website.

