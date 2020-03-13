Looking for a weekend to stay indoors by the fire? You found it -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Prepare for a weekend of winter weather! We’ve been so used to the spring-like conditions, we may have forgotten it’s still winter. We’re expecting a winter weather trio; snowfall, gusty winds and frigid temperatures.

Today, we can expect mostly cloudy skies heading out the door and throughout the afternoon lunch hour. We’ll stay mainly dry until this evening. The weather system will come over our part of the region late afternoon and early evening.

The photo below is a snapshot of the weather model later this morning. Notice how the system is developing over the northern part of our region. Though, it’s not quite here yet.

The photo below is a snapshot of the weather model later this afternoon. The weather system hovers over parts of western Washington. The system looks like it comes over in a ‘dog-leg’ fashion. So we’ll stay dry until early evening.

Spokane can expect 2 to 3″ of snow tonight into tomorrow. Coeur d’Alene might see 1-2″ snow. Sandpoint is expecting around 4-6″ of new snow.

Today’s afternoon highs cooler than yesterday and they are below average. Most areas will sit in the 30s this afternoon.

Make it a great Friday! -Nikki