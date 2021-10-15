Looking for a way to make an extra $30? Tell the city your thoughts on transportation

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — As more people move in, there’s a greater need for transportation developments. Whether you walk, drive or ride public buses, city leaders are planning for the future and want your input.

On Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Spokane Regional Transportation Council is hosting a public Zoom meeting for anyone to share frustrations, concerns, ideas and improvements for city systems. Transportation leaders are figuring out what projects are important to people as they look at population, employment and traffic growth through the year 2045.

At the online meeting, you’ll hear long-term plans and be able to share personal thoughts and visions for the future.

The first 90 people who jump onto the meeting will also get $30 for participating.

You can learn more and join here.

An online public meeting is happening tonight on Zoom! At this meeting, see long term transportation plans and share your concerns! ALSO — the first few people who jump on board get $30! Free money to share your thoughts. Scan this QR code to join in 🚗💰@kxly4news pic.twitter.com/PFNAL6WCA1 — Esther Bower (@estherbower_tv) October 14, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.