Looking for a job? The Census Bureau is hiring more than 1,000 people in Eastern Washington

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for people to go around to homes where the census has not been filled out yet.

Toby Nelson, with the Census Bureau, said Washington has “overall” done well in filling out this year’s census with a 67.3 percent response rate.

In the City of Spokane, it’s seen a response of 71.6 percent. However, there are some areas in eastern Washington where the agency has seen a response rate of below 50 percent.

The Census Bureau is hiring more than 1,000 people, or enumerators is what it calls it, to go around to homes, starting next month, where it hasn’t been filled out yet.

Nelson says hiring will almost entirely be online.

The pay rate ranges up to $16 an hour.

The agency and City of Spokane expresses it is important for people to fill out the census. The City of Spokane says every person who is missed or doesn’t fill it out, it’s possible the community loses $30,000.

The census determines how much a city gets in federal dollars to help with other departments such as schools, roads and more.

To learn more about the census, click here. To learn more on how to apply, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.