Looking for a COVID test? Here’s where to get one in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash.– Getting a COVID-19 test in Spokane could be getting easier.

Spokane County added two more mass testing sites this week. That means there are four places you can go and get tested.

Here’s where to find a test:

Mead

Union Stadium

12509 N. Market St., Mead, WA 99021

Wednesday-Friday, 4 – 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Make an appointment here.

Spokane

Spokane Falls Community College

3410 W. Whistalks Way, Spokane, WA 99224

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m



Make an appointment here.

Downtown Spokane

CHAS Health Denny Murphy Clinic Parking Lot

1001 W. Second Ave., Spokane, WA 99201

Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This is a walk-up clinic only. You can park on the street or at public parking nearby if you’re driving here.

Make an appointment here.

Spokane Valley

Spokane County Fair and Expo Center

5100 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99212

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.



Make an appointment here.

All tests are free of charge.

While appointments aren’t necessary for testing at any of the sites, it’s strongly recommended you make one.

Free at-home rapid antigen tests are also available through the federal government and the Washington State Department of Health.

