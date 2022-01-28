Looking for a COVID test? Here’s where to get one in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash.– Getting a COVID-19 test in Spokane could be getting easier.
Spokane County added two more mass testing sites this week. That means there are four places you can go and get tested.
Here’s where to find a test:
Mead
Union Stadium
12509 N. Market St., Mead, WA 99021
Wednesday-Friday, 4 – 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Spokane
Spokane Falls Community College
3410 W. Whistalks Way, Spokane, WA 99224
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m
Downtown Spokane
CHAS Health Denny Murphy Clinic Parking Lot
1001 W. Second Ave., Spokane, WA 99201
Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
This is a walk-up clinic only. You can park on the street or at public parking nearby if you’re driving here.
Spokane Valley
Spokane County Fair and Expo Center
5100 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99212
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
All tests are free of charge.
While appointments aren’t necessary for testing at any of the sites, it’s strongly recommended you make one.
Free at-home rapid antigen tests are also available through the federal government and the Washington State Department of Health.
