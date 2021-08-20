Looking for a COVID-19 test? Here are some places

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – With COVID-19 transmission increasing in the community, providers are seeing a surge in people needing to come in for testing.

There are several places where people can go get a COVID-19 test in the Inland Northwest. Before you go, though, know that providers are busy. The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) says health care providers are facing staffing shortages as well, as it tries to grapple with the increase in COVID cases.

If you can, call ahead for an appointment instead of just walking in since some places have a certain amount of tests on hand.

Here are several places offering COVID-19 testing, according to SRHD:

Kaiser Permanente

MultiCare

The NATIVE Project

Providence

Rite Aid

Unify

Walgreens

CHAS

If you don’t have insurance, there are places in Spokane that you can get tested, too. Click here for more information from SRHD.

