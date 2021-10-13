Look Who’s 4: 4 News Now wants celebrate your birthday and share a sweet treat

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — 4 News Now wants to celebrate your birthday and share a sweet treat, too!

But it has to be a special birthday. We want to share your pictures and say “Look who’s 4!”

Whether someone is turning 4, 24, 54 or even 104! If you or your loved one has a birthday that ends in “4,” upload your picture, share some info and we will wish you a happy birthday on Good Morning Northwest.

Every two weeks, entries will be drawn at random to win an 8-inch cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

For more information on how to submit a picture, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.