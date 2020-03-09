Look up tonight! Worm supermoon will be visible across the region – Mark

Happy Monday afternoon!

Expect more sunshine than clouds today with normal daytime highs.

A weak ridge of high pressure is helping to keep the sun visible, but overnight lows under a clear sky will get cold.

Make sure to look up tonight. The worm supermoon will appear brighter and bigger in the night sky. March’s full moon is the second of four consecutive supermoons in 2020.

A front will move in Wednesday and Thursday will produce isolated showers, cloudy conditions and warmer temps to start.