Looff Carrousel to reopen March 1

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park’s Looff Carrousel reopens March 1, nearly a year after the pandemic forced it to close down.

The iconic attraction will reopen under Phase 2 guidelines—attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets online ahead of time to reduce waits in line, masks and sanitizing will be required, and folks will be socially distanced.

🎠 Riverfront is excited to announce the Looff Carrousel will reopen Monday, March 1, 2021 under Phase 2 guidelines. Nearly a year after closing due to COVID-19, the historic 1909 carrousel can merrily go round again with revised protocols in place. https://t.co/n6lUT9z2eC pic.twitter.com/liXBnsZyra — Riverfront Spokane (@SpoRiverfrontPk) February 25, 2021

To keep social distancing, the Carrousel will group horses by colored bands that will allow for two parties. An attendant will assign you a color when you arrive.

Up to 29 riders will be allowed aboard the Carrousel at a time, and the ring toss will not be operating.

It is $3 per ride, $6.50 for an unlimited day pass, and free for kids two-year-old or younger.

For more information, visit the City of Spokane website.

