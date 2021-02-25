Looff Carrousel to reopen March 1
SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park’s Looff Carrousel reopens March 1, nearly a year after the pandemic forced it to close down.
The iconic attraction will reopen under Phase 2 guidelines—attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets online ahead of time to reduce waits in line, masks and sanitizing will be required, and folks will be socially distanced.
To keep social distancing, the Carrousel will group horses by colored bands that will allow for two parties. An attendant will assign you a color when you arrive.
Up to 29 riders will be allowed aboard the Carrousel at a time, and the ring toss will not be operating.
It is $3 per ride, $6.50 for an unlimited day pass, and free for kids two-year-old or younger.
For more information, visit the City of Spokane website.
