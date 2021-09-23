Lonnetta Louise Cook, 48, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in Spokane Valley, Washington.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd, Spokane Valley. The service will also be available on the live stream, starting at 11:00 a.m. (the link is listed below).

