Longtime Spokesman Review reporter Bill Morlin passes away

by Erin Robinson

John Sale/The Spokesman-Review credit: Spokesman-Review reporter Bill Morlin interviews white separatist Richard Butler as his backers push forward through a line of protesters to make way for the aging Aryan Nations leader to take the stage in Coeur d'Alene's City Park on July 3, 1999.

Spokesman-Review reporter, Bill Morlin, left, stands next to the unidentified president of the New York City Chapter of the Hell's Angels. Seated is the president of Washington Nomad Chapter of the Hell's Angels, Richard "Smilin' Rick" Fabel, left, and Founder of Hell's Angels, Ralph "Sonny" Barger in Missoula, Mont, at the Hell's Angels National Run, July 2000.



SPOKANE, Wash. — To know Bill Morlin, was to learn from him.

The longtime Spokesman Review reporter passed away on Saturday.

He was the best of the best when it came to his craft: searching for the truth. He researched stories deeply, investigated them through to the end and taught his readers through his words.

During his many years with the Spokesman Review, Morlin covered some of Spokane’s biggest stories. He was in Boundary County during the standoff at Ruby Ridge. He interviewed Richard Butler during the peak of the Aryan Nations. He wrote a book about the awful crimes committed by serial killer Robert Lee Yates.

Morlin reported on extremism for decades. He became an expert on the topic and in recent years, lent his knowledge to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

He was someone who always lent his knowledge, whether to young reporters, newspaper readers or anyone who picked up the phone to give him a call.

The tributes came flooding in when the news of his passing spread on Sunday morning.

What was made very clear was that Morlin touched many lives over the years.

