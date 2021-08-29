Longtime Colfax fire chief reportedly dies of heart attack while responding to wildfire

by Matthew Kincanon

Former Colfax Fire Chief Jim Krouse, who died from an apparent heart attack while responding to a wildfire Courtesy of Glenn Johnson. Pullman Fire PIO

COLFAX, Wash. — A longtime Colfax fire chief, who served in the fire department for decades, died from an apparent heart attack while responding to a wildfire.

Former Fire Chief Jim Krouse died Saturday afternoon while responding to his fourth call that day. He had served as Colfax fire chief for 40 years and as a volunteer for 52 years.

Colfax Fire Department said Krouse was responding to a wildfire on Green Hollow Rd. at around 3 p.m. He was pulling hose at the scene when he collapsed.

Krouse was given medical care on the scene and transported to Whitman Medical Center in Colfax. Asst. Chief Craig Corbeill said physicians worked on Krouse, but they weren’t able to revive him.

Corbeill said “Krouse was like a kid in a candy store” when he was making his fourth run that day, driving a water tender to the Green Hollow Rd. fire. Krouse, who served as Colfax Chief from 1972 to 2010, followed his father, Earl, who was chief prior to him.

Word quickly spread of Krouse’s passing, and when the crews were finished controlling the wildfire they assembled at the hospital and started the procession with the ambulance that carried him. Colfax Fire said Krouse’s body was draped in an American flag and was carried to the Bruning Funeral Home, escorted by Whitman County Sheriff’s Department and the Washington State Patrol. Fire crews included District 12, District 11, Steptoe, Albion, Palouse, Colfax city and rural departments.

Chief Michael Chapman met with his firefighters at the fire station, many of whom served with Krouse for years, to help them debrief from the situation and share stories about the former chief. Chapman said his department was grateful for the compassionate and excellent work of the Whitcom emergency dispatchers during the fire. Many of them had taken radio calls from Krouse over the years.

Chapman said there will be a debriefing for those who were at the scene, and those who served with Krouse for some of those 52 years.

Arrangements for Krouse are pending at the Colfax funeral home.

